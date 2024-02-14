PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PBF Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

