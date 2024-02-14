Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.