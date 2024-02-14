Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patrick Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 9th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $106.98 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,275,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $7,553,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after buying an additional 321,042 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after buying an additional 297,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $13,444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

