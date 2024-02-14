Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Patrick Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $9.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK stock opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $113.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,275,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $7,553,880. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PATK. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PATK

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.