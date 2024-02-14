Patria Investments (PAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of PAX opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Patria Investments has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAX. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Patria Investments by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patria Investments by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Patria Investments by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

