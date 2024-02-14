Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average is $156.82. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

