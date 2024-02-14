Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.13-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.79. Otter Tail also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.130-5.430 EPS.

Shares of OTTR opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

