Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.19

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.33.
Orca Exploration Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.27.
About Orca Exploration Group
Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.
