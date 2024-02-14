Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.43

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 11301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Orbit Garant Drilling Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company has a market cap of C$17.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.32 million during the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0299728 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

