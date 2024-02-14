Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading Down 3.8%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $171.88 and last traded at $173.21. Approximately 338,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 435,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.01.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $2,663,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 687,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,097,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

