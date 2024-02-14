ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

