One Capital Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $463.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

