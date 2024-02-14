One Capital Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

