One Capital Management LLC Sells 2,898 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $346,000.

Shares of GSLC opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

