One Capital Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $742.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $705.24 billion, a PE ratio of 128.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $626.16 and a 200-day moving average of $585.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $745.70.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.93%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

