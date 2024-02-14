One Capital Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 286.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,279,000 after buying an additional 1,929,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $183.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

