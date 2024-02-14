One Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,800,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH opened at $511.65 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $521.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.76 and a 200-day moving average of $426.83.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

