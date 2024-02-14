One Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $113.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

