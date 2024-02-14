One Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,016 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $39,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $277.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.31 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

