One Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNLX. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genelux in the third quarter worth $8,211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genelux by 1,370.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 181,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genelux by 689.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 128,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genelux by 884.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 128,298 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genelux Price Performance
NASDAQ GNLX opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Genelux Co. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Yong Yu sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Genelux news, VP Yong Yu sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thomas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genelux in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
