One Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

