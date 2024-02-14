One Capital Management LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

One Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 2.0 %

NKE opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.36.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.