One Capital Management LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after buying an additional 300,444 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,296,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 703,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after buying an additional 115,512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

