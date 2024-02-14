One Capital Management LLC Has $248,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Linde Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE LIN opened at $416.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $319.23 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.81 and a 200-day moving average of $393.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

