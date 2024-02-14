One Capital Management LLC Has $231,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $194.01 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

