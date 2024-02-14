One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 183,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $379.27 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.85 and its 200-day moving average is $390.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

View Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.