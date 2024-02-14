Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,740 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.64. 12,621,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,358,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.75. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

