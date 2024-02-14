Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 1,458 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after buying an additional 655,183 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after buying an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.59. The company had a trading volume of 344,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,939. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.81.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.