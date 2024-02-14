Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 592.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,949,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.17. 252,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,686. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

