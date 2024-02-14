Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 344 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 72.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,492,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $9.53 on Wednesday, hitting $1,715.77. The stock had a trading volume of 70,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,301. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,800.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,648.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,445.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

