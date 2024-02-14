Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

ORI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

NYSE ORI opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 64,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,984,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,732,000 after buying an additional 523,397 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

