Oatly Group (OTLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Oatly Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Oatly Group stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $771.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

