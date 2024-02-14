Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 851,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,586,749 shares.The stock last traded at $1.19 and had previously closed at $1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Oatly Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Oatly Group by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

See Also

