Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.65

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 2797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18.

About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

