Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Novanta worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 38.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 34.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,158,000 after acquiring an additional 104,537 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Novanta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Novanta by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $155.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.27. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.60.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,394,272. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

