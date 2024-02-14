NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 432,400 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $577,191.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

