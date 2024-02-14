NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. NOV has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after buying an additional 5,365,090 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,018,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,995,000 after acquiring an additional 86,431 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.