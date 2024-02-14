Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nintendo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.39. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nintendo by 189.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 15.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

