NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,485 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,490,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.85.

NYSE NEE opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

