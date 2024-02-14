Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

