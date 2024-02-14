New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after acquiring an additional 664,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.96.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

