New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,542,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 3,164,636 shares.The stock last traded at $1.12 and had previously closed at $1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

Get New Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NGD

New Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $803.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth $3,185,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 147.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,157,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,920 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 122.6% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 565,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,772,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,000 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.