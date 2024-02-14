Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBIX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $133.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.94. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,989 shares of company stock worth $36,339,235 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

