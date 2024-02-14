Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $18.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $572.88. 1,856,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.80. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The stock has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

