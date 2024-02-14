NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Sold by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,110 shares during the quarter. NET Power comprises approximately 0.4% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of NET Power worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPWR. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at $1,504,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at $260,000.

Get NET Power alerts:

NET Power Stock Performance

NET Power stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. NET Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

NET Power Profile

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). Equities research analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.