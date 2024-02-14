NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Sold by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWRFree Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,110 shares during the quarter. NET Power comprises approximately 0.4% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of NET Power worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPWR. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at $1,504,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at $260,000.

NET Power Stock Performance

NET Power stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. NET Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). Equities research analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NET Power Profile

(Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)

