Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.74, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

NMM opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

