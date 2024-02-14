Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.80

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 84384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 80.9% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 705,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 60.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

