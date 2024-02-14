Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Wingstop by 120.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Wingstop by 85.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $309,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $299.97 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wingstop

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.