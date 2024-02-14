Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Wingstop by 120.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Wingstop by 85.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $309,000.
Wingstop Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $299.97 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wingstop
Wingstop Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Estée Lauder undergoes a profit makeover to swoon investors
- What are earnings reports?
- Arm stock just doubled, here are the next candidates
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- This tire stock trading at incredible discounts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.