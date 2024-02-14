Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,507 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $104,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $112,930,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Amdocs by 69.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amdocs by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Amdocs by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 930,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,780,000 after buying an additional 302,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Get Our Latest Report on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.