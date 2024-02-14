Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 169.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 46,413 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $389,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ POWL opened at $147.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $153.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

